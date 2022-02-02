49ers Fan in Coma After Assault at LA Stadium During NFC Title Game

A San Francisco 49ers fan found injured in the parking lot during the NFC title game between the Rams and the 49ers was in the hospital in a coma as police continue to search for clues in the crime.

While SoFi Stadium is preparing for the Super Bowl, the Inglewood Police Department said they are also assisting in an assault investigation that took place after kickoff last Sunday.

Detectives were focusing on what happened in a parking lot at the stadium, where paramedics arrived at 4 p.m. Sunday after reports of a man down.

That man was wearing a 49ers jersey and black pants, police said. He was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Luna of Oakland.

Luna was rushed into the emergency room and was placed in a medically induced coma. He is in critical condition.

After assessing his injuries, the medical center contacted Inglewood police. His injuries were consistent with an assault.

The restaurant he owns in Oakland temporarily closed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

SoFi Stadium officials released a statement Thursday morning.

"We are aware and saddened by the incident. Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are working with law enforcement officials in their investigation."

The 49ers also released a statement Thursday, calling the attack reprehensible.

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence. We know local authorities in Los Angeles are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care.”

The assault against Luna is a reminder of the 2011 attack at Dodger Stadium on Bryan Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan who traveled from Northern California for the game. Stow suffered brain damage.

Two men were convicted in that beating in a Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Inglewood police said they have not uncovered information to believe this was a targeted attack based on Luna's team affiliation.

Police also said they don’t believe robbery was a motive because Luna had his wallet, his phone, and his watch.