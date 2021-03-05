Midtown

7 People Hospitalized After Car Plows Into NYC Outdoor Dining Setup

A driver in a multi-vehicle crash that plowed through an outdoor dining setup and food stand, and struck several pedestrians, was taken into custody Friday morning

Emergency crews transported several patients to the hospital following a vehicle crash into a Midtown outdoor dining structure
At least seven people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash sent two vehicles through an outdoor dining setup and food stand near Midtown.

FDNY officials say the crash happened near 2nd Avenue and East 50th Street around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

An initial report of four people hospitalized was later upgraded to at least seven as the FDNY continued their investigation.

The crash was triggered when a van driving down 2nd Avenue struck a black Camry, sending it into the outdoor dining area connected to Crave Fishbar, a restaurant located on the corner. No one in the outdoor dining area was injured.

NYPD officials say the van continued on through a food stand in the area and hit three pedestrians.

Two children, ages five and seven, were injured by broken debris from the dining setup, according to police. In total, five adults and two kids were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several people were injured Friday morning after a vehicle plowed into an outdoor dining setup near 2nd Avenue and East 50th Street.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation but police officials did take the drive of the van into custody.

Video recorded of the scene shows wood pieces scattered across the roadway from the impact of the crash.

Fire crews have secured the scaffolding located at the scene of the incident.

This story is developing.

