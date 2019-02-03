4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Pregnant Mom in the Face in Seattle

A four-year-old boy shot his pregnant mother in the face in Seattle on Saturday after finding a gun under a mattress, authorities said.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting on Sunday as unintentional, NBC News reported.

Abbott said the mother, who is eight months pregnant, was in stable condition after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not identify the couple.

The boy had been in the couple’s bedroom on Saturday afternoon when he found a loaded, unsecured handgun between the bed’s box spring and the mattress, Abbott said.