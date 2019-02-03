4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Pregnant Mom in the Face in Seattle - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Pregnant Mom in the Face in Seattle

Police said the boy found the gun between a box spring and mattress

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Pregnant Mom in the Face in Seattle
    Getty Images/Aurora Creative

    A four-year-old boy shot his pregnant mother in the face in Seattle on Saturday after finding a gun under a mattress, authorities said.

    King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting on Sunday as unintentional, NBC News reported.

    Abbott said the mother, who is eight months pregnant, was in stable condition after being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Authorities did not identify the couple.

    Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    [NATL] Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

    A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

    The boy had been in the couple’s bedroom on Saturday afternoon when he found a loaded, unsecured handgun between the bed’s box spring and the mattress, Abbott said.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices