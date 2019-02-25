Woman, Daughter Accused of Killing 5 Relatives in Pa. Apt.

Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique Decree are both in custody after they allegedly killed five family members inside an apartment complex in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub made the announcement during a press conference Monday night.

A woman and her adult daughter are accused of killing five family members, including two of the woman's children and her 9-year-old twin nieces, in an apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, the Bucks County district attorney said Monday.

Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, both face five counts of criminal homicide and one count of conspiracy, according to court records.

The five victims were identified as Shana Decree's two children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; Shana Decree's sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at the scene late Monday night. "I just spoke with the family of all five of the deceased and we're all heartbroken."

Investigators are also searching for Campbell's son, Joshua Campbell, 17. The teen boy is not a suspect but officials are looking for him in order to ensure his safety.

The five victims were all found dead inside the two bedrooms of a first floor apartment in the Robert Morris Apartments on the 200 block of W. Bridge Street, which is about 30 miles northeast of Center City Philadelphia, shortly after 4 p.m. Monday during a welfare check. A friend of the victims told NBC10 they tried knocking on the door a few times Friday but no one answered.

"I saw the landlord and said, 'What's going on?' And she said, 'We are doing a welfare check because trash is piled up out there for awhile to see if they are alright.' Nobody answered the door so the maintenance guys went in," Nicole Owens, a resident of the apartment, told NBC10.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were both hospitalized before being taken into custody. A judge arraigned the elder Decree early Tuesday morning and ordered her held without bail. Dominique Decree has yet to be arraigned.

"I wanted to make sure everybody knew that the people who committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and (will) be made to pay for their crimes," Weintraub said.

While police ruled the deaths homicides, investigators did not reveal how the victims died. They continue to investigate.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment for either woman.