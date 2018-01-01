4 Family Members Killed in Shooting in New Jersey: Sources

Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The sources tell News 4 that a 16-year-old boy is in custody. The teenager is expected to be charged with killing four family members, including mother and grandmother, according to sources.

The identity of the other two people killed are a juvenile female and an adult male, but their relationship to the 16-year-old suspect was not clear.

It also wasn't clear what time the shots rang out, but the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office tweeted just after 2 Monday morning that there is no threat to the public as they believe it was a domestic incident.

A motive to the shooting is not known. The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.