Four men died and three other people were injured in a shooting at an "illegal gambling location" in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting took place on the first floor of 74 Utica Avenue, near Pacific Street, in Crown Heights, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference, describing it as a "chaotic scene."

Four men were shot dead inside the location, and two other men and a woman who were shot were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Shea said.

Police on Saturday night identified the victims as Brooklyn residents Terence Bishop, 36; Dominick Wimbush, 47; Chester Goode, 37; and John Thomas, 32.

One other person sustained a minor leg injury attempting to flee the scene, according to Shea.

Playing cards were found inside the "sparsely" decorated location, Shea said. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Saturday morning.

The 911 call reporting the incident came in just before 7 a.m., Shea said. An awning over the location of the site described it as a "private social and rental space."

Shea said it was too early to tell what prompted the shooting. Video from the scene showed a heavy police and EMS presence.

The shooting happened less than three blocks north of the NYPD's 77th Precinct.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for an increase in funding and resources to combat gun violence following Saturday's shooting.

"While we are waiting for all the facts to come in, one thing is clear: We need new tools to combat the surge in gun violence we are seeing in certain precincts across the city, including the 77th," Adams said.

"That's why I've called for the City to double funding for Cure Violence programs, especially in areas like Crown Heights and Brownsville," he added.