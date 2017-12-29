Sources: 4 Charged After Torture, Rape of 16-Year-Old Girl

A 16-year-old girl was held captive in Auburn, Massachusetts, where she was drugged, raped and tortured.

Four people were arrested Wednesday after a 16-year-old girl was held captive in a Massachusetts home, tortured and raped, law enforcement sources told the NBC Boston Investigators.

The sources say that police rescued the teenage victim at a home on White Terrace in Auburn. Her head had been shaved, and she had been drugged, raped and tortured with lit cigarettes.

A machete was allegedly held up to the girl's neck and 23-year-old Krystal Lugo of Webster ordered it to be held harder if she lied, sources said.

Police arrested Krystal Lugo; her 19-year-old brother, Christopher Lugo; 22-year-old Yariel Torres-Abee of Southbridge and 19-year-old Yuleny Ortiz of Auburn, according to sources.

All of the suspects were charged with kidnapping. Charges against Krystal Lugo also include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $250. Christopher Lugo was charged with rape and using a drug to confine. Torres-Abee also faces an assault and battery charge.

The suspects are being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had obtained attorneys.

Police believe the crime was related to a prior incident. They say the suspects targeted the victim after suspecting she was the one who set up a recent home invasion, in which two men busted into the White Terrace home and confronted Christopher Lugo. Three shots were fired in that incident. Police believe the purpose of the home invasion was to steal marijuana.



A fifth person, who has not been named, was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants, sources said.

The house was found to be uninhabitable and was condemned by a building inspector, according to sources.

No further information was immediately available.

