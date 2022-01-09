9 Children Among 19 Dead in NYC's Worst Fire Disaster in 30+ Years

At least 19 people have died, including nine children, at a high-rise Bronx apartment building fire that city officials are calling one of the worst in over 30 years.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the City of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference several hours after the blaze tore through the building.

The commissioner of the New York City Fire Department identified at least 63 initial victims who were being treated for varying injuries due to the smoke and fire. At least 32 of those 63 injured were initially taken to at least five different hospitals in the borough with life-threatening injuries; another nine were serious.

The names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed, but FDNY officials confirmed to News 4 New York at least 19 people died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

The overwhelming majority of the fire's victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said. Firefighters rushing into the building discovered victims on all nearly every floor of the building -- many found experiencing cardiac and respiratory arrest.

"There were certainly people trapped in their apartments all through this building," Nigro said, calling the smoke conditions "unprecedented."

Fire investigators have pinpointed the origin of the blaze to a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the building. The door to the apartment was left open, allowing the fire to spread and smoke to billow up throughout the building, the commissioner added.

Nigro said it was "unusual" that the smoke extended the entire length of the building.

The department estimates 200 of its members responded to the 19-story residential building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights around 11 a.m. The fire was knocked down some time before 1 p.m.

Angelo Patri Middle School on Webster Avenue has been opened for any of the residents displaced by the blaze, police announced Sunday afternoon.

Nigro and Adams called Sunday's disaster one of the worst fires in the city in at least three decades. More than 30 years ago, on March, 25, 1990, a fire was intentionally set at the Happy Land social club in the Bronx and 87 people were killed.

Video circulating social media show thick smoke billowing out from the lower levels of the building where firefighters appeared to focus their attention.

Asked about social media rumors of a resident jumping from the building to reach safety, the commissioner said someone may have slipped when attempting to get onto a fire ladder, but he had not received any reports of a jumper.

Fire marshals are on hand investigating the cause of the fire, but the commissioner said he doesn't believe investigators will deem the source suspicious.