3-year-old was behind wheel of truck that fatally struck 2-year-old girl at California gas station

A 3-year-old child was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in California, authorities say.

The 2-year-old girl was standing near a taco stand at the edge of a parking lot at a gas station in the 300 block of West Street in Woodland when she was struck Saturday afternoon, Woodland police said.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. local time and determined the toddler girl had been hit and was transported by family members to a hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

Officers found a man at the scene who was the owner of a truck that was left running while parked at a gas pump.

A 3-year-old child was in the backseat of the truck in a carseat. When the man entered the gas station store, the 3-year-old exited the car seat and got into the driver seat, police said. Then the truck began moving and collided with the 2-year-old.

The 2-year-old was identified by her family as Ailahni Sanchez Martinez.

“She was always happy, she loved to dance and brought joy to the family,” her mother Rosa Martinez told NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento, noting Ailahni was one month away from her third birthday.

Ailahni's family was setting up their taco stand when they saw the truck moving backwards towards her.

“I heard a scream and ran because I saw it going toward my daughter, but it was too late,” her father, Sandro Sanchez, said.

He said “what happened is not right,” adding “We want justice… I lost my daughter because of someone else.”

An online fundraiser to aid with the family’s expenses has been set up.

“Everyone involved has cooperated in this investigation,” police said.

No arrests have been made in the case, but the investigation is ongoing. When it’s completed, the case will be forwarded to the local district attorney’s Office for review.

