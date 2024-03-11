3 red flags recruiters look out for in job candidates: They're how you ‘get blacklisted,' says ex-Amazon recruiter

A majority of people, 95%, intend to look for a new job this year, according to a January 2024 survey by jobsite Monster. And many anticipate it will be challenging. More than half, 68% say they think it will be difficult to find one given the state of the economy.

While finding work opportunities can be challenging, there are ways to conduct yourself that could make doing so even harder.

"There's something called validation seeking behavior, aka desperation," says Lindsay Mustain, a former Amazon recruiter and current CEO of career coaching company Talent Paradigm. She adds that "it's that 'pick me' energy that actually repels the opportunity."

Here's how to avoid giving it off.

Don't apply to a company over and over

First, avoid applying to jobs in the company over and over again, especially in a short period of time.

If Mustain sees that "you've applied 20 times in the last two years and we've never hired you once," she says, that's a red flag. She immediately thinks, "something's wrong with that candidate for them to have not been hired by this point."

Regardless of how much of a fit you might be for the job, a recruiter's likely not going to take the time to investigate your candidacy further.

"This is how you can kind of get blacklisted," she says. Try to limit your internal applications to a maximum of five roles that you closely align with in the company.

Don't use LinkedIn's 'open to work' banner

Another red flag for a recruiter: the "open to work" banner on LinkedIn.

Just by putting up that one signal on the site, "we already know that you need something," says Mustain. It means that you might not be as picky when it comes to your job opportunities, that you might not be moving your career forward in a measured way that helps you build skills and get better.

"It reduces the appearance of being a high caliber candidate," she says. Plus, it changes the dynamic in a conversation with a hiring manager. Now, they're not trying to convince you of a great job opportunity because they want you at the company. Instead, you're trying to convince them to consider you.

Nolan Church, CEO of talent marketplace Continuum and ex-Google recruiter, agrees. Using the banner "actually feels to a hiring manager like desperation," he previously told CNBC Make It.

"It's kind of like asking for a handout on the corner," says Mustain.

Don't show up 'very wounded and hurt' on social media

Finally, if you're unemployed, don't post your unemployment status on social media, especially if you're inclined to do so from a place of hurt. Mustain gives the example of a post like the following:

"I just got laid off and I have two kids at home and I really need another job, like, as soon as possible. So if you could please introduce me to every person that you know that has a possible opening, I would be so grateful."

Though sad and a cause for sympathy, people who post like statuses are "showing up very wounded and hurt," she says. They're "bleeding out on social media." Ultimately, they're showing a weakness in a similar way to people who include the "open to work" banner on their LinkedIn profiles. It's clear they need something.

A post like that "repels people because they're not coming from a place of strength," says Mustain.

Instead, if you've been laid off and want to signal to the world that you're looking for new opportunities, try framing the situation as a new beginning or a chance for growth and sharing concrete examples of your past contributions and successes. You can also share what you've learned and how your experiences have equipped you for future challenges. All of this "demonstrates adaptability and a forward-looking mindset to potential employers," she says.

Remember, "you don't need any job," says Mustain. "You want a good job."

