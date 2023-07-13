Colorado

3 heavily decomposed bodies found at Colorado campsite

The first body was found at the Gold Creek Campground on Sunday. Two more bodies were discovered the following day, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Three “heavily decomposed” bodies were found this week at a remote campsite in Colorado, authorities said.

A hiker notified the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday of a dead person whose body was heavily decomposed at the Gold Creek Campground, according to a statement from Undersheriff Josh Ashe posted Wednesday on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Investigators with the sheriff’s office on Monday found the campsite along with two more heavily decomposed bodies within the campsite, Ashe said.

“It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time. The identities of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time. The cause of the three individuals' deaths is pending the completion of an autopsy,” the statement said. “There are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area associated with this unfortunate event.”

No one with the coroner's office in Gunnison County was immediately reached Thursday afternoon for comment on if the bodies have been identified and what their cause and manner of deaths were.

The campsite where the bodies were found is within the Gunnison National Forest. Gunnison County is about 185 miles west of Colorado Springs.

