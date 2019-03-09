29 Hurt By Mid-Air Turbulence on Flight Into JFK Saturday Night

A Turkish Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence on approach to JFK Airport Saturday night, and dozens were injured, the Port Authority and FDNY said.

The Port Authority initally said 25 were injured. The FDNY followed up a few minutes later with 32 injuries, and then lowered that total to 29 just after 8 p.m. ET.

The injuries are not life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The plane, a Boeing 777 flight from Istanbul, had 326 passengers and 21 crew.

Many of the injuries were described as bumps and bruises, though the full extent was not immediately clear.

The National Weather Service’s Aviation Weather Center had issued advisories over New England for Saturday evening, warning pilots of severe turbulence. According to Storm Team 4, flight data shows the plane flew directly through the area.

Other pilots had noted turbulence as well, and as of Saturday night pilots at Newark Airport were warning passengers to prepare for turbulence on flights about to depart.

The incident comes just hours after that airport was forced to close all of its runways, after a flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale had to make an emergency landing.

In that case it was smoke in the cargo hold, rather than atmospheric conditions, that was to blame.