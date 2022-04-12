23 People Injured as Central Texas Tornadoes Cause Widespread Damage

Several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service left 23 people injured and caused widespread damage Tuesday afternoon in Central Texas north of Austin, officials said.

Of those hurt, 12 were transported to area hospitals, including one in critical condition, County Judge David Blackburn said late Tuesday. The other 11 either did not go to the hospital or were treated and already released.

No one has been reported killed from the storm.

One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado about 6 p.m. Tuesday, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, Blackburn said. It traveled approximately 7 miles on the ground.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Blackburn said there was "not much left" along the path the tornado cut.

"Trees, large trees uprooted, overturned, stripped. Buildings really reduced to rubble in many locations. Powerlines, power poles scattered all over the place. It’s pretty devastating," he said.

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

The storm was part of a system of severe storms extending from Austin to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.