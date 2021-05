A man was arrested after two Asian women, ages 66 and 67, were repeatedly attacked with a cinder block at a Maryland liquor store early Tuesday, police said.

Daryl Doles, 50, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

The women, who are store employees, were closing up shop when a man broke into the store, authorities said.

