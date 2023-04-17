2 Arrested for Allegedly Operating Illegal Chinese ‘Police Station' in NYC, Sources Say

Two people have been arrested by the FBI on allegations they helped operate an illegal police station for the government of China in lower Manhattan, a pair of senior law enforcement officials say.

The two are charged with conspiring to act as agents for the Chinese government, the sources said.

In addition to the New York complaint, the sources said, two other complaints were filed in Washington - one against 34 members of Beijing's Municipal Public Security Bureau, and another against a group of 10 people that includes eight Chinese government officials.

The common thread in the three complaints - that the suspects allegedly worked to intimidate, harass and threaten "wanted" Chinese nationals inside the United States.

Last November, the FBI said it was aware that China was operating a de facto police station in Manhattan, outside of proper procedure or authority, as part of global network of such outposts. It followed a Sept. 2022 investigation by a nongovernmental organization, Safeguard Defenders, which reported there were dozens of such centers worldwide conducting police operations.

Chinese officials decried that characterization, saying the "service centers" were volunteer-run and had nothing to do with policing. But the New York Times reported in January that Chinese state media had explicitly described the centers as policing facilities, acting in other countries without collaborating with local authorities. The Times also reported that the FBI had searched the East Broadway facility in the fall of 2022.