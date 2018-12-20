Alaska Town's Mayor, Her Mother Fatally Struck by Tour Bus in DC

The mayor of an Alaskan town and her elderly mother were killed after they were struck by a tour bus near the National Mall in downtown D.C. Wednesday night, police say. (Published 4 hours ago)

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the National Archives building at 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The Eyre bus was making a left turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue when it struck Monica Adams Carlson and her mother, 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams, as they were in the crosswalk, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Carlson, 61, was the mayor of Skagway, Alaska, a town about 100 miles north of Juneau with a population of about 1,100 people. Carlson was a write-in candidate who was elected to a 2-year term in 2017, according to the town's radio station KHNS-FM.

Carlson's mother was a resident of the lakeside town of Elbe in Washington state.

Video from Wednesday's scene showed a tour bus parked on the street near a large area that was taped off by police.

Several police cruisers had their lights on and officers could be seen stepping inside the bus.

No further information about the crash has been released.

Eyre Bus, Tour & Travel, the company that operates the tour bus, released a statement expressing their sympathy to the family.

"We are cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation of this incident. Eyre places the safe transportation of our customers as well as those we share the road with as our number one priority." the statement went on to say.

It's not clear whether the traffic lights were red or green at the time. Police are reviewing traffic camera video, and the driver of the bus is cooperating with their investigation.

Blaine Mero, office administrator for the Skagway Chamber of Commerce, says locals are in shock and grief over the news.

Police say the crash was very similar to an incident that claimed the lives of two woman on Feb. 14, 2007. The woman were hit and killed by a Metrobus in the same intersection. Metro settled a lawsuit with one of the victim's husbands for more than $2 million. DDOT added a left-turn lane and left-turn arrow to the intersection following the crash.

Police investigate at the scene where a tour bus fatally struck two women near the National Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. One of the women was identified as the mayor of an Alaskan town.

Photo credit: WRC-TV

The Associated Press contributed to this report