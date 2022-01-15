13-Year-Old Student Dies of Fentanyl-Related Overdose at Hartford, Conn. School: PD

A 13-year-old student at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford who was in grave condition because of an overdose has now died, according to police.

Police said the teen suffered an overdose at the school Thursday and succumbed to his injures Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m.

“Our city grieves for this child lost, for his loved ones, his friends, his teachers, and the entire SMSA family. We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy, and about how a child had access to such a shocking quantity of such deadly drugs, and our police department will continue their investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who ultimately are responsible for this child’s death," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

The Hartford Public Schools superintendent has released a statement.

"I extend my heart and offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones for their loss. I ask that everyone keep the family, friends, and the entire school community at SMSA in their thoughts and prayers," she said in part.

"This tragic loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our school community, especially our students. Our school and district Crisis Intervention Team has already been assembled and will continue to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel," she continued.

Two other students who came in contact with the substance have been released and are at home.

Hartford police are investigating after 40 bags of powdered Fentanyl was found in a school.

Boisvert said upon a search of the school, investigators found 40 small bags of what was later determined to be fentanyl in powder form. The bags were found in two classrooms and the gymnasium.

"It's poison," Boisvert said. He said it's a very deadly and dangerous substance.

“[Thursday] was a very challenging day, a hard day, a scary day for our school community at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy and our entire Hartford Public Schools community,” Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, the superintendent of Hartford Public Schools, said.

She asked that people keep the injured student and the family in their prayers.

She said school officials learned mid-morning that one student consumed and two others came in contact with a narcotic substance that contained fentanyl and medical support was given.

Students were kept in lockdown. As they were dismissed, students had to ensure that their shoes were decontaminated in case they had been exposed.

Torres-Rodriguez said support services, in-person, and virtual, are being offered.

The building is being cleaned, Torres-Rodriguez said. “Dust wipe sampling” is being done and those samples will be going to a lab in New Jersey for testing.

Police said they believe a student brought the bags of fentanyl into the school.

The school is closed Friday and will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s not yet clear if it will reopen on Tuesday, but the lab that will analyze the samples is closed over the weekend.

Torres-Rodriguez said the department of public health will be notifying school officials if people can go back into the building. There needs to be no level of contamination to be able to return.

Officials said they are not releasing the teen's name at this time.

Hartford Police said every division of the department is working to solve what happened on Thursday. They say the investigation remains very active.