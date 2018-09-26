Qatar Airways has confirmed an 11-month-old American baby died Wednesday morning after landing in the Indian city of Hyderabad from Doha, NBC News reported.

According to the airline, family members alerted staffers at Hyderabad Airport that Arnav Varma was "unwell" after deboarding the three-and-a-half-hour flight.

Varma was rushed to Apollo Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival. According to his death certificate, Varma was born in New Jersey and his father, Anil Varma Alluri, is from Hyderabad.