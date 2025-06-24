Two outdoor graduation ceremonies in Paterson, New Jersey, held during a dangerous heatwave ended with more than 100 people receiving treatment and some being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Paterson Fire Division said it treated about 50 people at Hinchliffe Stadium on Monday during the first high school graduation ceremony. Nine people were transported to the hospital, the fire department said in a statement.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During a second ceremony later that day, about 100 people ended up needing treatment and seven were transported to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, and the heat index hit 107 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Graduates from several high schools were scheduled to walk the stage at ceremonies held at the stadium. According to News 12 New Jersey, only students from Eastside High School heard their names called after the other ceremonies were canceled.

Paterson Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

One student from Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts told News 12 New Jersey that administrators were giving students water, "but it wasn’t enough."

"It was exhausting. I couldn’t breathe," Ciarra Bailey said.

On Monday evening, Mayor André Sayegh declared a state of emergency due to the high heat and canceled all recreational activities. Public libraries were opened as cooling centers.

Scorching temperatures are impacting much of the eastern half of the U.S., with nearly 150 million people under heat alerts from Maine to eastern Texas.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: