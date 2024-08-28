Air Travel

1 person hospitalized after turbulence forces United flight headed to Chicago to land in Memphis

The flight diverted to Memphis International Airport, where one person was hospitalized after severe turbulence

By The Associated Press and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, because of severe turbulence, officials said.

The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the Memphis Fire Department said in separate statements.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The turbulence happened while the airplane's seat belt sign was on, United said.

"I travel a lot, but I've never had a flight like this," passenger Gustavo Nouel told NBC Chicago.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Memphis Fire Department said six other people declined treatment and transport to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

One passenger told NBC Chicago that a flight attendant nearly hit the ceiling during the turbulence.

"People were really hurt. We have stains all over our clothes because of food going everywhere," passenger Patrick Froh said. "It was one of the most traumatic things."

U.S. & World

Russia 52 mins ago

Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

Colorado 4 hours ago

Colorado dog breeder's suspicious death linked to missing Doberman puppies

Chicago-based United said the 737-900ER aircraft had 172 passengers and seven crew members on board. The airplane was scheduled to resume its flight to Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us