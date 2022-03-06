Joint Base Andrews

Armed Intruder Detained at Joint Base Andrews After Vehicle Skips Checkpoint

The apparent security breach occurred shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris and several cabinet secretaries were at the base, according to officials

By NBC Washington Staff

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One person was detained and another was still at large after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, authorities said Sunday night.

The apparent security breach occurred shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris and several cabinet secretaries were there, according to officials.

At around 9 p.m., one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the base’s main gate, officials from Joint Base Andrews said in a press release. 

“The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle,” the release reads. 

Two people fled the vehicle. One person was caught with a weapon and another is still on the loose, authorities said. 

Harris' office said all cabinet members are safely off of the premises and that her staffers are also all safely gone. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy had also been traveling with her, according to her office.

No shots were fired in the case. The main gate is closed and base traffic is being diverted to the Virginia gate, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

