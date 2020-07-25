Man Arrested in Connection to Comanche County Triple Murder

One man is in police custody after authorities say he called them and admitted to killing three people in Comanche County on Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 2900 block of Texas Highway 2921 where it was reported there were three deceased individuals, according to Comanche County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the caller was admitting to shooting them.

When the DeLeon Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Comanche County Sheriff's Office arrived, the suspect was arrested and the crime scene was secured.

Earl Stephens III, 63, and Ashlyn Smith, 18, were found dead at the scene, and the third victim, Patricia Stephens, 62, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a capital murder warrant has been sought for the suspect, Brendan Jenkins, 22, who was in the Comanche County Jail Saturday night.

The sheriff's office and the Texas Ranger are working together to complete the investigation.