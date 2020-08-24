Major Zoom Outage Affects Virtual Learning at Some North Texas Schools

Zoom, the massive online meeting platform, is experiencing an outage Monday morning that's affecting school districts and universities reliant on the platform across the country.

The partial outage is affecting Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars, according to the company's status page.

"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company posted on the status page.

Just before 11 a.m. EDT, Zoom said it was deploying a fix to resolve the issue.

The website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages, says the outage appears to be centered in the northeast United States, but there are reports of issues in North Texas, Chicago and other metropolitan areas.

At least three districts in North Texas took to Twittter to alert students and parents to the issues:

Well it was bound to happen, Zoom is currently experiencing partial outages across the nation. This isn’t a problem with CISD’s network. However, the app is working! We will let you know when the issue is resolved. — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) August 24, 2020

We received information this morning that the Zoom and Canvas platforms are experiencing some technical difficulties and partial outages. We are working with them to resolve these issues and will keep you up to date as more information comes available. — Midlothian ISD (@MidlothianISD) August 24, 2020

#BISDAlert Students may be experiencing slow response or an outage with Canvas and/or Zoom. Both companies are experiencing this issue nationwide. Please be patient and continue to access your accounts. BISD is working with both companies to address this issue. — Birdville ISD (@BirdvilleISD) August 24, 2020

ZOOM is having a technical issue and is not allowing for logging on across the state. It is not an ISD or Region 10 issue. We do not know exactly when they will resolve their issue. — Wolfe City ISD (@wcisd) August 24, 2020

Students at Philadelphia-area universities Temple and Widener also reported issues trying to log into online classes. Temple was set to begin the fall semester today with a large number of courses being offered online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Temple University said afternoon classes are expected to take place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.