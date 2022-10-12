Zoning Commission to Consider Hundreds More Apartments in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Zoning Commission will meet on Wednesday to consider, among other items, approval of a nearly 600-unit apartment complex in the city’s booming West Seventh Street District.

The complex would be built in Montgomery Plaza, and it would replace several retail stores on the west side of the plaza, including Michael’s, Office Depot, and PetSmart.

The Zoning Commission postponed a potential vote on the approval at its last meeting when a group of condo owners at the Montgomery Plaza building questioned the validity of a traffic study the developer, KIMCO Realty, presented.

That study showed that the development of the apartment complex would reduce traffic in and out of the plaza by 38 percent because of the closure of the retail stores.

For its part, the Zoning Commission accepted the findings of the traffic study.

An attorney who represents some of the members of the One Montgomery Plaza Homeowners Association confirmed for NBC 5 that his clients support a separate study which indicated that the apartment complex would increase traffic by 85 percent in the morning hours, at a time when the existing retail stores are not yet open for business.

The city of Fort Worth has long-supported dense mixed-use and retail development along the West Seventh corridor.