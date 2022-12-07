Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott brought back his iconic touchdown celebration Sunday by leaping in, then popping out of a giant Salvation Army kettle.

It draws national attention to the non-profit each time.

The holiday tradition began in 2016 when Elliott leaped into his first red kettle after a touchdown.

He put $21 and Dak Prescott into one in 2018.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Then this year, Cowboys tight ends won Thanksgiving with a kettle whack-a-mole routine.

“I gotta give them the props,” Elliott said after the game. “They topped me. They topped my kettle celebrations, you know, I'm a little jealous. You know they didn't let me in on it.”

Elliott responded Sunday with a jack-in-the-box homage assisted by Dak Prescott.

Now, he's all in again.

After practice Wednesday, Elliott took a tour of the Salvation Army of North Texas where shelves are stuffed with gifts for about 40,000 children, seniors and adults with special needs.

“The Angel Tree program in north Texas is largest in U.S.,” said Major Dawn McFarland, area commander for the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Major McFarland says the need this year is about 20% greater than in 2021.

There were about 2,000 forgotten angels after last weekend’s Angel Tree donation deadline, she said, but not anymore.

Elliott and his friend and CENTRE business partner Nick Sunderman presented the Salvation Army of North Texas with a $50,000 check on Wednesday night.

The money will help cover the cost of the forgotten angels and then some, said McFarland.

“This is not a drop in the bucket. This is not just a leap in the bucket. This is an incredibly generous gift,” she said.

Elliott says he personally adopted three angels this year.

“It just means a lot,” said Elliott. “We get so much support from north Texas and I think it’s definitely our duty to do whatever we can to help the people from our community.”

Sunderman said 500 pairs of shoes and socks will also be donated this weekend.

“I’m definitely blessed to be in the situation I am and it’s definitely important to give back and bless other people,” said Elliott.

As for Sunday’s stunt, Elliott said he hasn’t been fined yet but that it’s probably coming.

“It’s worth the awareness we bring to the Salvation Army,” he said.

He added there may be a sequel in the works for the final two home games of the season