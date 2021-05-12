Yuengling Beers Expected to Hit Texas Shelves in Fall 2021

Fans of Yuengling will soon be able to buy the beer in Texas for the first time as the 192-year-old brewery celebrates its expansion into the state.

On Tuesday, the secret family recipes and proprietary yeast from Pennsylvania's D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc, arrived at the Molson Coors facility in south Fort Worth, where the beer will be produced.

The goods were transported by armored truck from the Pottsville Brewery in Pennsylvania and arrived with a Fort Worth police escort.

Before the expansion into Texas, Yuengling was available in 22 states but only made it as far west as Louisiana and Arkansas.

Four Yuengling beers will be brewed in Fort Worth: Yuengling Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and Flight, its light beer, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Yuengling beer is expected to hit Texas shelves by the fall.

Jen Yuengling, the vice president of operations and a sixth-generation family member, told the News that Molson Coors was chosen because the company is a grouping of other famous beer families — the Molsons, the Coors and the Millers.

In January, she told the newspaper that the expansion is significant because "Texas is bigger than our entire north region and the last eight states that we've launched, combined."