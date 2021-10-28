Your Wind Damage Photos

Winds whipped through North Texas Thursday causing damage to trees and property and causing power outages. NBC 5 viewers shared photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Kerry Dolan
This afternoon we had particularly strong winds blowing across our farm in Egan (between burleson and Keene .) This is a very healthy tree. It missed damaging our truck by inches
Storm damage to to high winds south of Denton in Hickory Creek. Per the news the 85 mph wind in Denton was an error. I disagree. There was a very strong down burst at our house the took out the center of the tree. We have never heard wind that strong in DFW in over 30 years
chazjuni
east jack county storm damage
Lydia Bishop
This is what happened to my neighbor’s tree when the winds picked up. Luckily, there was no damage to their home.
chazjuni
east jack county storm damage
chazjuni
east jack county storm damage
Michael Shaub
y next door neighbor’s house just missed a disaster as a 15 year old tree was cracked in half by the high winds today. Just missed the house.

