Your Wind Damage Photos Published 6 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago Winds whipped through North Texas Thursday causing damage to trees and property and causing power outages. NBC 5 viewers shared photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 7 photos 1/7 Kerry Dolan This afternoon we had particularly strong winds blowing across our farm in Egan (between burleson and Keene .) This is a very healthy tree. It missed damaging our truck by inches 2/7 Storm damage to to high winds south of Denton in Hickory Creek. Per the news the 85 mph wind in Denton was an error. I disagree. There was a very strong down burst at our house the took out the center of the tree. We have never heard wind that strong in DFW in over 30 years Storm damage to to high winds south of Denton in Hickory Creek. Per the news the 85 mph wind in Denton was an error. I disagree. There was a very strong down burst at our house the took out the center of the tree. We have never heard wind that strong in DFW in over 30 years. 3/7 chazjuni east jack county storm damage 4/7 Lydia Bishop This is what happened to my neighbor's tree when the winds picked up. Luckily, there was no damage to their home. 5/7 chazjuni east jack county storm damage 6/7 chazjuni east jack county storm damage 7/7 Michael Shaub y next door neighbor's house just missed a disaster as a 15 year old tree was cracked in half by the high winds today. Just missed the house.