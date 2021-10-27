Your Costume and Halloween Decor Photos 2021

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of their Halloween costumes and spooky decor with iSee@nbcdfw.com

23 photos
1/23
Idalina
Charlotte (Dorothy) and her pal Beau (Cowardly) Lion channel their Wizard of Oz for Halloween!
2/23
Cheyenne Amaro
Here is Bailey dressed like a ghost! Please feel free to share!!! Bailey loves getting seen on Tv!
3/23
Amy Clayton
This is Andres Ramirez @4 months old. Mom is Elizabeth Curley and father Walter Ramirez. They are great 1st time parents! We had to try on his Lobster Halloween costume!
4/23
Doug & Erika Gordon
Daytime Halloween House Front Yard
5/23
Doug & Erika Gordon
Night time Halloween House Front Yard
6/23
Jazmin Franco
Pumpkin baby pic
7/23
Tori Shelstad
Tate & Tuck – Baby Trash Panda Halloween Costumes
8/23
Tori Shelstad
9/23
Tori Shelstad
10/23
Tori Shelstad
11/23
Don Mills
We are guys in dorado ranch we are called the “mini Killas” we are all under 5’10 we are spreading Halloween joy around our neighborhood. If your looking for a fun Halloween story We will be out in the neighborhood tonight
12/23
Don Mills
13/23
Don Mills
14/23
Don Mills
15/23
April Hilliard
This is Parker, from Malakoff High school, it was senior citizens day and he was caught showing off his old man dance moves at the pep rally.
16/23
Lisa Adams
Halloween pic
17/23
Tracey Miles
Meet Kramer- Hot Dog Dog
18/23
Stephanie Baker
Having fun with the Trophy Club Halloween contest and we decided to have a live witch to wander in our graveyard. Reagan Wilson from Beck Elementary who is also our neighbor did a great job!
19/23
Pamela Woodberry
As my Mom was driving us southbound on I-45 near downtown Dallas circa 4pm, she notice an evil clown in the rear view mirror. I snapped a shot when he (or “It” 🤡) was behind us, and again when beside us. Evil Clown Commuter, you made our day!!
20/23
Cara Kotarba
Wanted to share Katie the vampire and her tiny vampire bat Rosie. We just adopted Rosie about a week ago. She is a whopping 3 pounds of determination. Born at old 3 oz she’s a fighter. We love her to pieces! Big sister Cookie Crumbs adoption story was also once featured on NBC DFW too.
21/23
Cara Kotarba
22/23
Cara Kotarba
23/23
Cindy Brown
1 year old Nolan the Ewok! Cindy Brown Lake Worth

