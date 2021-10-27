Your Costume and Halloween Decor Photos 2021 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of their Halloween costumes and spooky decor with iSee@nbcdfw.com 23 photos 1/23 Idalina Charlotte (Dorothy) and her pal Beau (Cowardly) Lion channel their Wizard of Oz for Halloween! 2/23 Cheyenne Amaro Here is Bailey dressed like a ghost! Please feel free to share!!! Bailey loves getting seen on Tv! 3/23 Amy Clayton This is Andres Ramirez @4 months old. Mom is Elizabeth Curley and father Walter Ramirez. They are great 1st time parents! We had to try on his Lobster Halloween costume! 4/23 Doug & Erika Gordon Daytime Halloween House Front Yard 5/23 Doug & Erika Gordon Night time Halloween House Front Yard 6/23 Jazmin Franco Pumpkin baby pic 7/23 Tori Shelstad Tate & Tuck – Baby Trash Panda Halloween Costumes 8/23 Tori Shelstad Tate & Tuck – Baby Trash Panda Halloween Costumes 9/23 Tori Shelstad Tate & Tuck – Baby Trash Panda Halloween Costumes 10/23 Tori Shelstad Tate & Tuck – Baby Trash Pandas/ Halloween Costumes 11/23 Don Mills We are guys in dorado ranch we are called the “mini Killas” we are all under 5’10 we are spreading Halloween joy around our neighborhood. If your looking for a fun Halloween story We will be out in the neighborhood tonight 12/23 Don Mills We are guys in dorado ranch we are called the “mini Killas” we are all under 5’10 we are spreading Halloween joy around our neighborhood. If your looking for a fun Halloween story We will be out in the neighborhood tonight 13/23 Don Mills We are guys in dorado ranch we are called the “mini Killas” we are all under 5’10 we are spreading Halloween joy around our neighborhood. If your looking for a fun Halloween story We will be out in the neighborhood tonight 14/23 Don Mills We are guys in dorado ranch we are called the “mini Killas” we are all under 5’10 we are spreading Halloween joy around our neighborhood. If your looking for a fun Halloween story We will be out in the neighborhood tonight 15/23 April Hilliard This is Parker, from Malakoff High school, it was senior citizens day and he was caught showing off his old man dance moves at the pep rally. 16/23 Lisa Adams Halloween pic 17/23 Tracey Miles Meet Kramer- Hot Dog Dog 18/23 Stephanie Baker Having fun with the Trophy Club Halloween contest and we decided to have a live witch to wander in our graveyard. Reagan Wilson from Beck Elementary who is also our neighbor did a great job! 19/23 Pamela Woodberry As my Mom was driving us southbound on I-45 near downtown Dallas circa 4pm, she notice an evil clown in the rear view mirror. I snapped a shot when he (or “It” 🤡) was behind us, and again when beside us. Evil Clown Commuter, you made our day!! 20/23 Cara Kotarba Wanted to share Katie the vampire and her tiny vampire bat Rosie. We just adopted Rosie about a week ago. She is a whopping 3 pounds of determination. Born at old 3 oz she’s a fighter. We love her to pieces! Big sister Cookie Crumbs adoption story was also once featured on NBC DFW too. 21/23 Cara Kotarba Wanted to share Katie the vampire and her tiny vampire bat Rosie. We just adopted Rosie about a week ago. She is a whopping 3 pounds of determination. Born at old 3 oz she’s a fighter. We love her to pieces! Big sister Cookie Crumbs adoption story was also once featured on NBC DFW too. 22/23 Cara Kotarba Wanted to share Katie the vampire and her tiny vampire bat Rosie. We just adopted Rosie about a week ago. She is a whopping 3 pounds of determination. Born at old 3 oz she’s a fighter. We love her to pieces! Big sister Cookie Crumbs adoption story was also once featured on NBC DFW too. 23/23 Cindy Brown 1 year old Nolan the Ewok! Cindy Brown Lake Worth This article tagged under: Halloweenisee@nbcdfw.comhalloween costumeHalloween Decor More Photo Galleries Photos: Early Morning Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Photos: Check Out The ‘Fantasy Gifts' in the 2021 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Fall Photos 2021 Photos: A Look Inside the Home Alone LEGO House