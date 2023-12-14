Young girl abandoned at Dallas hospital remains in CPS custody, DFPS evaluates relatives

A little girl remains in state custody as the Department of Family and Protective Services works to determine the best course of action. They say they have made headway in the case that landed on their desks more than a week ago.

The child was abandoned at an emergency room at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas on Dec. 5.

NBC 5 was present during a hearing Thursday as officials said relatives stepped forward to claim the child. An official said the department was able to locate the birth record, which listed the full name of the child, as well as the child’s mother.

At the time of abandonment, officials told NBC 5 the child could only tell them her first name. In Thursday’s hearing, DFPS described challenges with the case at the onset.

“There was a lot of confusion just due to the fact that we did not know the full name of the child,” said an official. “But at this time there is confidence that the child in CPS care is the child named on the birth certificate.”

NBC 5 was asked not to identify the child in our reporting. However, during the hearing, we did learn that the state requested an expedited home study for a relative who has stepped forward, volunteering to take on the role of caregiver.

George Lobb is a criminal defense attorney who has worked several dozen custody cases in North Texas. He has no connection to this case but was able to explain the child custody process.

“There is a succession, or pecking order, in which if neither the mother or father are suitable because of issues like abandonment or abuse, then you would go to immediate relatives like an adult brother or sister grandparents in many cases,” Lobb said.

He said the child’s potential health and educational welfare will be assessed by a social worker and psychologist.

“They’re not looking for a mansion,” he said. “They’re looking to make sure it’s a safe environment.”

Officials at the hearing indicated they were, in fact, one step closer to placement for the child.

“The department has gone out and done a preliminary assessment and background check, and so far everything has checked out,” said a DFPS official.

As for the adult who left the child, Lobb said that person could face felony child endangerment charges based on circumstances.

According to the Texas DFPS, the state's Baby Moses law "gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place." The Baby Moses law, though, applies to babies 60 days old or younger who are unharmed and safe.

A Safe Place, for comparison, is not the same. Safe Places are places where children under the age of 18 can go to get immediate help and safety. Safe Place locations include libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses, various businesses, and social service facilities.