Young Families Driving Growth, Entertainment Options in North Texas

Two new family-friendly attractions, Universal and a Peppa Pig theme park, will soon call North Texas home.

Jack Bradshaw with the Northeast Tarrant Chamber of Commerce said yes, Texas is known as a great place for business, but young families are driving the growth.

“There are lots of young families here,” Bradshaw said. “You’re talking Frisco. You’re talking North Richland Hills and northeast Tarrant County. It’s a great place for people who are raising families.”

Universal's new theme, which will be built by the parent company of NBC 5, park in Frisco will be built along the Dallas North Tollway, north of Panther Creek Parkway and will target children ages 3 to 11.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park will take over the former site of Mountasia off Highway 26 in North Richland Hills. It will be the second one in the country. The other is located outside Orlando, FL.

Grand Prairie’s Mayor Ron Jensen understands the importance of luring entertainment dollars. He’s seen how the city-backed Epic Waters indoor swim park lured new businesses. The city will soon add a Big Shots Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Bass Pro.

“It’s just like restaurants," Jensen said. "They don’t want to be by themselves. Entertainment is the same way.”

While Jensen said he’d prefer Grand Prairie land each new attraction, every new option in North Texas is a win for the region.

“Not a lot of us can go to Cancun next week for Spring Break but don’t we still want to take our children to something fun?” Jensen said.

City councilmembers and the city’s zoning commission approved the project on Tuesday despite pushback from residents.