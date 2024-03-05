Young couple reaches milestone following tragic wreck

A young couple made it through the first few months of marriage following a tragic accident. They’ve reached another milestone with one of them receiving a prosthetic leg and learning to walk again.

Richard Horvat said this day came sooner than most expected. He’s driving and he’s walking. He’s also married to the woman who’s been by his side through so much.

“I actually had to learn [to drive] with the left [foot]. It took me about a day or two, but I pushed through, and I got it done,” Hovart said. “I’ve been progressing really, really far.”

NBC 5 met his wife, MaryAnn Davis, in October outside of a hospital in Fort Worth where Richard was recovering after being hit by a car.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He’d run out of gas on Northbound Interstate 35W and called his father for help. Fort Worth Police said the two men were outside of the car when a driver swerved off course and hit them.

Richard lost his leg. His father died.

The young couple, ages 20 and 23, were married a month later.

“Throughout this whole journey I told myself I have to be strong. Of course, I had moments of weakness, everybody does. But ultimately in the end you’re still strong,” said Davis.

Their story made it to the Limbs for Life Foundation and Alltech Prosthetics, which partnered to donate Richards's new leg. It hasn’t even been a month, and Richard said he’s adjusting well.

He thinks about his father often.

“I think he’d be pretty proud,” said Hovart.

The couple said faith brought them to this point and this feels like a fresh start.

“It’s pretty crazy how everything worked out,” Hovart said. “I guess everything had a plan and everything fit, and God had a plan for sure.”