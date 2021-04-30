Young Child Dies After Dog Attack in Fort Worth

A young child died Friday night after being attacked by a dog at a home in Fort Worth.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road just after 5 p.m.

Officers found a child under the age of five that had been attacked by the family dog in the backyard. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

Fort Worth Animal Control currently has custody of the dog involved in the attack.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the child's exact cause of death.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call.” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

The Fort Worth Police Department continues to investigate.