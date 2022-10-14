‘You Are a Coward': Families Face Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir After 2nd Murder Conviction

After being found guilty of capital murder for the second time last week, Billy Chemirmir is now serving life in prison with no chance of parole.

On Friday, the families of his alleged 22 victims had the opportunity to address the convicted killer directly.

“So many lives, so many memories are forever destroyed by your greed,” Ellen French House, daughter of Norma French, told Chemirmir.

Charged with killing 22 elderly North Texas women over a 2-year-span, Chemirmir was found guilty of capital murder last week in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. It was his second murder conviction after being found guilty in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Harris in April.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“You will now be caged like the vicious cowardly animal you are,” Sgt. Major Thomas Brooks, son of Mary Brooks, told Chemirmir.

Prosecutors say Chemirmir targeted people inside their homes or at senior independent living centers, smothering them with pillows to steal jewelry.

“I never attended one day of your trials because I was so terrified to see you, but then I realized my mother was so terrified the day you came in her door,” said Jennie Bassett, daughter of Ann Conklin.

Most of the deaths were initially ruled natural causes, despite families reporting odd circumstances and stolen jewelry. It wasn’t until a woman survived an attack on her life, leading police to Chemirmir that the cases were reopened and indictments were filed.

“You are a cowardly human being to prey on her and all the other victims. You are a coward,” said MJ Jennings, daughter of Leah Corken.

During the Dallas County trials, prosecutors told the jury Chemirmir made a living off killing people and pawning their jewelry for fast cash.

“You stole my mom, my best friend, for what? A bit of jewelry? A bit of silver?” said Loren Adair Smith, daughter of Phyllis Payne.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced last year he planned to try and secure two convictions before dismissing the remaining cases.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis has not announced what he will do with their nine capital murder indictments against Chemirmir.

In a taped video, the families of Lu Harris offered her killer forgiveness. Other families pleaded with Chemirmir to confess to his crimes.

Chemirmir stared back, showing no emotion.

“I beg you, admit what you have done. Ask for God’s forgiveness. Otherwise, you will just burn in hell forever,” said Shannon Gleason Dion, daughter of Doris Gleason.