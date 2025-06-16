YMCA Turkey Trot in Fort Worth to change course in 2025

Summer break, back-to-school, and before you know it, it'll be Thanksgiving Day!

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is deep into plans for its annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot and has something new in 2025.

"We are moving to downtown Fort Worth this year, so we are very excited about that move. We have just completely outgrown our old space, and so we are looking to come home to downtown, said Jordan Seidel, Director of Sponsorships and Events.

The 2025 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, will start at General Worth Square on Main Street across from the convention center, with the route for walkers and runners still to be decided.

"It's still in the works, but I can say that we are gonna try and pass all of the major Fort Worth landmarks like Bass Hall, the convention center; We'll run by the Trinity Trails, the Sundance Square, and then of course the YMCA," Seidel said.

The first-ever turkey trot in 1981 had just 200 runners. It's now grown to more than 10,000, and the 44th year in 2025 will bring room for more to take part in the 5k, 8k, or Gobbler Trot. The race has started on Camp Bowie Boulevard and most recently, The Shops at Clearfork.

"I just want to emphasize that this race is for everyone, from stroller moms just getting their groove back on to elite runners to casual runners or to not even runners like me, and so it's for absolutely anyone," Seidel said.

She also reminds people it's more than a race. "It's a fundraiser that helps fund a lot of our YMCA programs like youth development, water safety, after-school care, and then financial assistance to families to ensure that they can be a part of the YMCA even if they cannot pay," Seidel said.

Seidel says with the move to downtown, "there is no limit to our capacity now. So, we'll be able to continue to grow and hopefully have thousands and thousands more people for the years to come."

Registration is now open.

NBC5 and Telemundo 39 are again sponsors of the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot.