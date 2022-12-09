YMCA of Metro Dallas Needs Volunteers, Donations to Help Families This Christmas

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is in need of volunteers and donations for a massive effort to help families in need.

The organization is prepping for its 3rd annual Catalyst Christmas on Saturday, December 17th.

But right now, they're rounding up much needed volunteers to help pack and deliver baskets of fresh and packaged foods for hundreds of families and seniors in need.

Each basket contains several meals to last through the holidays. Deliveries will go to communities from southern Dallas county all the way north to McKinney.

Volunteer locations for packing and delivery:

Frisco Family YMCA

Lake Highlands Family YMCA

McKinney Family YMCA

Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff

Park South Family YMCA

Richardson Family YMCA

Semones Family YMCA

The volunteer day is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These deliveries support seniors with mobility challenges, those with transportation issues, and communities that typically can't make it out to branch-based food and essential distribution facilities.

What's also needed are donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, or winter warm items like blankets, hats and gloves.

Donation needs:

Non-perishable food items

Toiletries like feminine care products, shampoo, body wash, etc.,

Laundry detergent

Hand soap

Dish soap

Toilet paper

For perishable items, deliveries must take place Dec. 15th or 16th.

You can drop off items at the Park South Family YMCA on 2500 Romine Avenue in Dallas through December 15.

For more information on donating and volunteering, click here.