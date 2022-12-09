Dallas

YMCA of Metro Dallas Needs Volunteers, Donations to Help Families This Christmas

By Alanna Quillen

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is in need of volunteers and donations for a massive effort to help families in need.

The organization is prepping for its 3rd annual Catalyst Christmas on Saturday, December 17th.

But right now, they're rounding up much needed volunteers to help pack and deliver baskets of fresh and packaged foods for hundreds of families and seniors in need.

Each basket contains several meals to last through the holidays. Deliveries will go to communities from southern Dallas county all the way north to McKinney.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Volunteer locations for packing and delivery:

  • Frisco Family YMCA
  • Lake Highlands Family YMCA
  • McKinney Family YMCA
  • Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff
  • Park South Family YMCA
  • Richardson Family YMCA
  • Semones Family YMCA

The volunteer day is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Watauga 58 mins ago

Multiple Patients Rescued From Fire at Watauga Nursing Home: Officials

Brittney Griner 11 hours ago

Griner's Release Gives Hope to Families of Wrongfully Detained Americans, Sparks Concerns About Dangerous Precedent

These deliveries support seniors with mobility challenges, those with transportation issues, and communities that typically can't make it out to branch-based food and essential distribution facilities.

What's also needed are donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, or winter warm items like blankets, hats and gloves.

Donation needs:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Toiletries like feminine care products, shampoo, body wash, etc.,
  • Laundry detergent
  • Hand soap
  • Dish soap
  • Toilet paper

For perishable items, deliveries must take place Dec. 15th or 16th.

You can drop off items at the Park South Family YMCA on 2500 Romine Avenue in Dallas through December 15.

For more information on donating and volunteering, click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNorth Texasholidays
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us