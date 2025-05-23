YMCA of Metro Dallas hosting free swim assessments this Saturday

The upcoming three-day holiday weekend will be a busy one for families, especially at North Texas lakes and pools, with the start of the busy summer swim season.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is hoping to connect with parents this weekend to help prevent accidental drowning.

On Saturday, nearly a dozen locations across North Texas will be holding a free swim assessment open house for families to make sure they're ready for the summer.

In the assessments, staff members will examine the swimming skills of both children and adults who are looking to learn how to swim. Depending on their abilities, staff will provide information about swimming lessons and training that is right for them.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following YMCA of Metro Dallas locations:

Coppell - 146 Town Center Blvd., Coppell, TX, 75019

Flower Mound (Cross Timbers) - 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound, TX,

75028

Grand Prairie - 4556 S. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX, 75052

Lake Highlands - 8920 Stults Rd., Dallas, TX, 75243

North Dallas (Semones) - 4332 Northaven Rd., Dallas, TX, 75229

Park Cities (Moody) - 6000 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX, 75205

Richardson - 821 Custer Rd., Richardson, TX, 75080

Rockwall (JER Chilton) - 1210 N. Goliad St., Rockwall, TX, 75087

Oak Cliff (Moorland) - 6701 S. Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX, 75232

Waxahachie - 100 YMCA Dr., Waxahachie, TX, 75165

White Rock - 7112 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75214

Parents and individuals need to pre-register by clicking here.

This year, 15 children have become victims of accidental drowning, including one child in Dallas County, according to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

The YMCA also offers financial aid for families who need a little extra help in getting swim lessons for children.

“The Y believes that every child deserves the opportunity to learn to swim. So we do have financial assistance that's available at every single YMCA. You just have to visit us and we will not turn you away for your inability to pay for the lessons,” said Jennifer Pewitt, VP of Aquatics for the YMCA of Metro Dallas.

SUMMER SAFETY TIPS

Across the country, drowning is the second cause of death in preschoolers, according to the CDC. The YMCA wants to drop that statistic by getting as many kids as possible enrolled in swimming lessons and educating parents.

“The CDC says that formal swimming lessons reduce the child's risk of drowning by 88%,” said Pewitt. “So we suggest that all preschoolers be enrolled in formal swimming lessons.”

While swim lessons are important, so is the attentiveness and watchful eye of adults, which the Y is hopeful guardians will remember this weekend.

“The most important message for parents is that you have to closely supervise your kids anytime you swim. That means you should always designate a water watcher, and someone should be watching the water,” said Pewitt. "Drowning is very common. It happens quickly. It's silent, and the best way to protect your child from drowning is close supervision and then also teaching your child to swim.”

Guardians should also be aware of the children's swimming abilities.

"If you're going to swim in a pool, make sure that your child has the ability to swim. If they don't, we suggest they're in a Coast Guard-approved flotation device," said Pewitt.

Many North Texans will be hitting the lakes this weekend, which carry their own set of dangers for both kids and adults.

"If you're in a lake, you're in a river, or you're in an ocean -- our sense is that your child and yourself should be in a Coast Guard-approved flotation device," said Pewitt.