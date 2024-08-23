YMCA issues warning about supervision after recent drowning-related incidents in DFW

In just the last week, there have been two drowning-related incidents in DFW, including a little boy who drowned in his backyard pool in Fort Worth.

In Mesquite last Saturday, a 4-year-old child ended up in critical condition after a possible drowning, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

A new study released by the CDC this summer shows that drowning deaths are rising across the country.

Here in Texas, 69 children have become victims of drowning so far this year.

That's why aquatic experts at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas want to remind parents about the power of supervision.

Having eyes on your child at all times is crucial in ensuring their safety. This means regularly scanning the bottom of the pool, avoiding using your phone, and eliminating any distractions such as side conversations poolside.

"By the time you realize, ‘Oh, my gosh, I haven't seen or heard, my child in a few minutes," it's been a few minutes, and a few minutes in a pool has devastating consequences. So, you know, really having close supervision where you have your eyes on the pool, not on your child, right, on the pool,” Jennifer Pewitt, YMCA of Metro Dallas Assistant Vice President of Aquatics. “So, you're watching that water and lifeguarding your child. That is the most impactful thing to prevent drowning.”

The Y says adding fencing, pool covers, and teaching your child how to ask for permission are extra layers of protection.

They say parents should also know how to use and locate pool safety equipment nearby.

The Y also says enrolling your child in swim lessons will help them learn the basic skills needed to get themselves out of the water if they accidentally fall in.

"Can you comfortably and happily go underwater once you can do that, can you jump in the pool, return to the wall, and climb out? And once you can learn those things, then we will string together some skills and teach you to swim for distance. But first and foremost, we want you to be able to comfortably and happily go underwater and open your eyes,” said Pewitt.

The Y offers swim lessons all year round at the following locations:

Coppell Family YMCA

JER Chilton YMCA

Lake Highlands Family YMCA

Moody Family YMCA

T. Boone Pickens YMCA

Semones Family YMCA

If a community-based organization would like to partner with the Y for swim safety lessons, they can email sawdallas@ymcadallas.org.