Year in Review: Looking Back at Some of the Most Viewed and Watched Stories of 2022

Here's a countdown of some of the most viewed articles and videos of the year on NBCDFW.com.

NBC DFW's Most Viewed News Articles of 2022

North Texas Dealer Giving Teen Caught in Tornado a New Truck

A Central Texas teenager went viral in March after his red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck got caught in a tornado crossing a highway in Elgin.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The truck was seen on video flipping into the air by a fast-moving tornado before landing right side up on the road and continuing on.

A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth later revealed they were giving the 16-year-old a new truck to replace the twister-damaged pickup.

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Found Dead Inside His Frisco Apartment

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found dead inside his Frisco apartment in early June. The 38-year-old's death was ruled accidental and found to have been caused by heat stroke.

The heat was on with the thermostat set to 91 degrees, there was exercise equipment, and “Mr. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” Medical Examiner Dr. William B. Rohr wrote in an autopsy report.

Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round in 2005 and spent six seasons in North Texas where his hard-hitting, punishing style of running earned him the nickname "Marion the Barbarian." Barber was also known for his humanitarian efforts, working with his foundation and giving back to his community.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans reports the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III and the reaction of those who were close to him.

‘Profound Grief': 19 Children, 2 Teachers Dead in Texas School Shooting

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde -- the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

The hesitant law enforcement response sparked national outrage, with new revelations of police failures unfolding in weeks and months after the shooting. The tragedy renewed debate about gun laws in America and led to the passing of the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades.

School leaders in November approved the location of a new school that will replace Robb Elementary, which will be demolished. Plans have not yet been made to decide what will happen to the site.

Part of what makes the tragedy so hard to take is the fact that we have dealt with this before.

11-Year-Old Survivor of Uvalde Massacre Put Blood on Herself and Played Dead, Aunt Says

The family of an 11-year-old girl who survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde said the 4th grader played dead after the gunman entered her classroom.

Miah Cerrillo's aunt and godmother said the 4th grader is struggling to cope and telling them what she witnessed during the shooting.

"Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead," said Rivera. "It's too much for me to play that scene over and over again, but that's what my sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself."

Cerrillo was injured but was later released from a hospital.

The aunt of a 4th grader who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde says the 11-year-old smeared blood on herself and played dead to avoid the gunman’s wrath.

Door Propped Open by Uvalde Teacher Was Verified Closed Before Gunman Arrived: DPS

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, the state police said in the weeks after the shooting.

State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before the shooter entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez says he's going to continue pushing for legislation that makes it harder for bad guys to get guns.

Woman Shot Multiple Times After Opening Fire Inside Love Field Airport, Shooting at Dallas Officer

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport in July before a Dallas police officer shot and wounded her.

Surveillance footage released by police after the shooting showed people ducking behind kiosks, falling to the ground and running as the woman began firing. Witnesses said she was yelling about her marriage and threatened to blow up the airport in the moments before she was confronted and shot by the officer.

Operations at Love Field were suspended for hours and dozens of flights were canceled following the shooting.

The shooter, Portia Odufuwa, 38, was booked into the Dallas County Jail after spending about three weeks in the hospital. She faced a charge of assault against a public servant.

Delays are unwinding down at Dallas Love Field and teams are recovering a crime scene after a shooting sent passengers running and others diving behind chairs and counters for safety. A woman is in custody after a police officer shot her seconds after the opened fire

6 Dead After 2 Planes Crash Mid-Flight During Dallas Air Show, Victims Identified

Six people, including a former city council member and retired commercial pilot from Keller, died after two historic World War II-era military planes crashed in mid-air during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in November.

A P-63 Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber behind the left wing during the Wings Over Dallas air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings.

All six people aboard the planes — the pilot of the fighter and the bomber’s pilot, co-pilot and three crew members — died as both aircraft broke apart in flight, with the bomber catching fire and then exploding on impact.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas.

NBC DFW's Most Watched News Videos of 2022

Custom Designer Donates 19 Caskets to Uvalde Victims

Trey Ganem says his team has worked around the clock to make sure every family of a student killed last week has a unique casket.

4th Grader Pretended She Was Dead During Uvalde School Shooting: Aunt

The aunt of a 4th grader who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde says the 11-year-old smeared blood on herself and played dead to avoid the gunman’s wrath.

Arlington Family Embarking on Cross-Country Trip in Converted Bus

A North Texas family is about to embark on a 2-year cross-country trip together after converting an old double-decker bus into a mobile home.

Woman Opens Fire at Love Field Airport

A woman pulled out a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning and began shooting toward the ceiling, Dallas police say. The woman was confronted and shot by officers. No other injuries have been reported.

2 Planes Crash Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show

As many as six victims were involved in a Saturday crash that included a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. The planes collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday,