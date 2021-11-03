X-Ray Technician Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Children

A 37-year-old man from Gainesville, Texas had been sentenced to 50 years in prison after he used his job as an X-ray technician to sexually abuse children, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced.

A jury found Justin Stricklin guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"This predator exploited privacy and safety protocols to do terrible things to innocent children," Willis said. "And now he will spend the next 50 years in prison facing the consequences."

According to police, Stricklin had access to the victims through his job as an X-ray technician at Envision Imaging in Allen, Texas.

Stricklin sexually abused young children while administering their X-rays in a room away from their parents, police said.

One of the children, who was eight years old, immediately told her mother who reported the incident to the police.

According to police, Envision placed Stricklin on administrative leave, but three months later, while the investigation was still pending, Stricklin was placed back on active status with no restrictions.

A few months later, Stricklin sexually abused another 11-year-old victim, police said. This child also informed her mother, who reported it to police.

The Allen Police Department said officers investigated the case. The children were forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the sexual abuse, police said.

Those incidents occurred between Dec. 2015 and Nov. 2016. Since that time, other victims have come forward.

During the trial's punishment phase, prosecutors introduced evidence of another victim Stricklin sexually abused while administering an X-ray when she was 11 years old.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.