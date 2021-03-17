Wylie Police Officer Assisting Injured Woman Fatally Shoots Man Outside CVS: Police

Wylie police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning where a man was fatally shot as the officer tried to provide medical aid to an injured woman.

Wylie police said officers were called to a vehicle crash at the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of West Kirby Street and Texas 78 at about 2:26 a.m.

An officer happened to be in the parking lot on an unrelated traffic stop and immediately went to the crash.

"The officer noticed the body of a female who appeared to have suffered a serious bodily injury, lying on the ground near the scene," police said in a statement late Wednesday morning. "The officer then noticed a man with a rifle also lying on the ground near the scene."

While providing medical aid to the woman, the officer shot the man. Police have not said why the officer shot the man or what took place as he was trying to help the injured woman.

Responding officers and EMS personnel pronounced both the man and woman dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released and the woman's cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Video captured from Texas Sky Ranger showed a dark-colored pickup truck crashed through the exterior brick wall of the store.

Wylie police said this is an ongoing murder investigation, but had no other information to reveal at this time.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing and the Texas Rangers are expected to assist in the investigation.

