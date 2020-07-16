Wylie

Wylie Police Investigating Drowning of 2-Year-Old Boy

Child was swimming with others when he was found face down in the water

The Wylie Police Department is investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old boy who was swimming in a pool with others when he was found face down in the water.

Wylie police and fire rescue were called to a home on the 400 block of Cedar Ridge Drive Wednesday afternoon in reference to a possible drowning. When officers arrived a bystander was providing CPR to an unresponsive person in the front yard.

The officers and fire personnel immediately began life-saving measures before taking the child to Medical City Dallas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Wylie police said the preliminary investigation revealed several people were swimming in the pool when the child was found face down in the water. No further details have been released.

The incident is under investigation by Wylie police and detectives assigned to the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County.

