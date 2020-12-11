Wylie

Body of Man Found in Wylie Creek, Police Investigation Underway

The man has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy

Wylie police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek on Friday.

According to the Wylie Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Sanden Boulevard and Hensley Lane at approximately 9:53 a.m.

Police said Wylie 911 Communications received a phone call from a city employee regarding a male laying face down in water.

When officers arrived, they saw the man floating in a small creek, police said.

Wylie Investigators and the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to police, the man has not been identified and his cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.

