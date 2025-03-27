Wylie library showcases Ramadan display, offering Muslim community space to share culture

The month of Ramadan, which is observed by billions of Muslims around the world, including in North Texas, is in its final week. Ramadan is when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, pray, give charity, and spend time with loved ones.

Inside the Smith Public Library in Wylie, there's a display offering resources to educate the community about the holiest month for Muslims, which is the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar calendar.

"We we fast from dawn to sunset for those who are able to and by doing so we're able to practice more self-discipline, we increase in our spiritual reflection, draw closer to God and it's also a time of having focus on charity and giving back," said Nadaa Hassan, a children's book author and community advocate.

Her book, "Ramadan Around the World," is displayed in the glass case amongst crescent moons, miniature mosques, happy Ramadan signs and other symbols of the month. The decorations show some of the items families have to make it feel festive at home.

"It's a way to introduce our community to what Ramadan means to the Muslims all over the world, right? And it's also a way to allow our kids to be seen, for them to be represented and get excited when they come to their local library," said Sarah Idris, the Ramadan display and story time organizer.

She said several children took part in helping make the display by creating art projects with their favorite Ramadan memories or traditions.

"That's been exciting to be able to have their display in the library all month long. And so whenever they come in, they're able to go and point to and, you know, take pictures and feel included. It's an awesome feeling," explained Idris.

There's also a display of the Quran, the holy book Muslims believe was revealed during the month of Ramadan.

"So for us, that holds great significance. That's one of the acts of worship that we focus on during the holy month, is reading the Book and so we have that on display as well," explained Idris.

In addition to the display, Idris helped set up story time where dozens of kids and families showed up to listen to Hassan read her book.

"Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools of communication and for many children, it's a door into a world beyond their own," explained Hassan. "For American Muslim children specifically, seeing themselves represented not just in the books that they are reading, but also in the spaces that they are part and parcel of is very important and adds a lot to their character and self-confidence."

This is the second year in a row that Smith Public Library gave Idris and others the opportunity to decorate the glass display for the month.

"We feel like it's very important to allow everyone in our community to be able to be represented and express themselves and we're happy that we were able to do that for them," said Ofilia Barrera, the Smith Public Library director.

She said the Ramadan showcase is another resource for visitors to expand their knowledge.

"I hope that the community just recognizes that we have everybody here in our community. There's a little bit of everything and that's what makes us so special. and I hope it raises some curiosity, maybe wanting to learn about other people and other cultures and that's kind of our whole point here at the library, to show that everyone is welcome," said Barrera.

“I want to thank them for not only giving us this opportunity and for being as kind and as gracious as they've been, but for allowing us to come into this space and make our children feel seen and heard and being able to be celebrated," expressed Idris.

"As an American Muslim author, seeing my book as well as the books of many other amazing authors is quite fascinating and so we're very grateful for the library as well as the amazing team behind it that made this possible," said Hassan.

They hope the display opens up a dialogue for people to get to know their neighbors.

"One of the pillars of our faith of Islam and something that our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, has taught us is to be kind to your neighbor, extend the olive branch to your neighbor," said Idris. "Just having that dialogue, our young Muslim American children go to school with friends of all different faiths and backgrounds, for them being able to tell their friends what their background is, for them being able to share this with them is very important to us."

“Things are not so scary once you get to learn about it and learn about the person in front of you. We're hoping to open that door of conversation between us and the broader community to also teach our children to be confident in who they are, their roots, where they come from, and also provide ways that they could contribute back to their own community," said Hassan. "We have a lot more in common than differences, for sure."