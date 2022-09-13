Wylie ISD Teacher a Victim of Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Hold Vigil Tuesday

A Wylie 5th grade teacher whose sudden death devastated the district is the victim of a murder-suicide, police say.

Investigators with the Josephine Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were called to a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street Sunday night at about 8:15 p.m. Inside the home, police said officers found the bodies of two people identified as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore and that she was a victim of a murder-suicide.

Further details about the murder and the relationship between the two have not yet been confirmed by officials.

As the investigation unfolded Monday, Josephine Police Chief Jeff Graham said in a statement he wanted to assure the public this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community. The department added Tuesday afternoon they were "saddened by this tragic event" and asked that everyone keep the families in their thoughts and prayers.

Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher. Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore’s family during this tremendously difficult time. Wylie ISD, Sept. 12, 2022

Lacie Moore, a teacher at Wylie's Davis Intermediate School, was described by Principal Cody Summers as a "bright light" and "a beloved member of the Davis family."

Moore's friends and family told NBC 5 on Monday that she had four children, loved taking photos, teaching and the color yellow.

Sarah Kramer said her son was in Moore's class and that, "She loved him so much that I couldn’t help but love her."

"We cannot express how deeply she will be missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this heartbreaking loss," said Summers in a statement Monday, adding that the school planned to keep support staff available for students, staff and families, as needed.

Moore graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2004 with her bachelor's in business administration and held teaching certifications in EC-6, GT and ESL. The district said she was teaching 5th grade English and Language Arts this year and began teaching in the district in 2020.

VIGIL PLANNED FOR TUESDAY NIGHT

A vigil is being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Davis Intermediate. The school principal Cody Summers and a parent of one of Moore's students, Sarah Kramer, are expected to give remarks. Wylie Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Nishiyama will perform Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

Candles are expected to be lit at about 7:45 p.m.

Supporters are being asked to wear yellow in remembrance.

A GoFundMe account set up to help cover the costs of Moore's funeral said she was a mother to three children who are now staying with their grandmother.