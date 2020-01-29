Wylie High School Student Dies at Home

The Murphy Police Department confirms that 18-year-old Azaan Abdellatif was found dead inside his home Wednesday morning.

Abdellatif was a student at Wylie High School and played on three athletic teams and was involved in several organizations.

Murphy police said there are no signs of foul play in the student's death.

He was last seen alive by his family last night between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Investigators are currently working with the Collin County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Wylie ISD released a statement on Wednesday saying, "Yes, the Wylie High family in is shock. He was a very popular and well liked young man, played on three athletic teams and was in several organizations. We don’t have any other details regarding his passing. We had several counselors on campus, and at the other Wylie ISD schools he attended, to meet with students and staff. I know there’s a vigil planned for him tomorrow night at six at the high school."