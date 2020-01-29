Wylie

Wylie High School Student Dies at Home

By Matt Jackson

The Murphy Police Department confirms that 18-year-old Azaan Abdellatif was found dead inside his home Wednesday morning.
Wylie ISD

The Murphy Police Department confirms that 18-year-old Azaan Abdellatif was found dead inside his home Wednesday morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Murphy Police Department confirms that 18-year-old Azaan Abdellatif was found dead inside his home Wednesday morning.

Abdellatif was a student at Wylie High School and played on three athletic teams and was involved in several organizations.

Murphy police said there are no signs of foul play in the student's death.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 39 mins ago

J. Crew to Close High-Profile Store in West Village

Dallas Morning News 49 mins ago

Mega Mall Makeover: Plans Show Ideas for Galleria Dallas Redo

He was last seen alive by his family last night between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Investigators are currently working with the Collin County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Wylie ISD released a statement on Wednesday saying, "Yes, the Wylie High family in is shock. He was a very popular and well liked young man, played on three athletic teams and was in several organizations. We don’t have any other details regarding his passing. We had several counselors on campus, and at the other Wylie ISD schools he attended, to meet with students and staff. I know there’s a vigil planned for him tomorrow night at six at the high school."

This article tagged under:

Wylie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us