Wylie food pantry fears damage after drivers pull onto front porch during hail storm

At Wylie's Amazing Grace Food Pantry, CEO Karen Ellis says an all-volunteer staff feeds as many as they can on as tight of a budget as possible.

"In 2024, the total was 3,951 families. That's almost 18,000 people, and they can come every two weeks,” said Ellis.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That's why Tuesday night, amid a hail storm, Ellis said she was shocked to see not just one but two drivers traverse the pantry's sidewalks and yard along Parker Road. They proceeded to drive onto the front porch, which Ellis said risked harm to the property.

“My first thought was, 'What? Who does that?' You know, because clearly, it's not a parking lot,” Ellis said. "It may take a year or two for us to see the results of that, but it will deteriorate because it's thin concrete."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She said the pantry is now considering installing cement bollards, but the cost would be $5,000, which is what it costs to feed 500 families for one month.

Replacing the patio would cost even more.

The pantry took to social media, looking for the drivers responsible.

Ellis said they also shared their misfortune to encourage others to consider the implications of their actions, especially with more severe weather likely on the way.

"You know, think about others. Others before self. That's what this pantry does,” she said.