Wylie Art Installation Nominated for People's Choice CODAaward

A work of art from Wylie has been nominated for a People's Choice CODAaward.

The project, which was created by Michael Szabo, is called Prairie Crossing. It consists of a 50-foot seating bench under a web of arches, which provides a gateway for those entering the Municipal Complex.

The general public has the opportunity to vote on 100 large-scale community artworks from around the world that have been nominated for the award.

Voting will take place from June 18 to 30.

Hundreds of commissioned art projects were submitted for the CODAawards, which are given annually to the remarkable works that successfully integrate art into interior, architectural, and public spaces.

The two projects that collect the most online votes will receive a People's Choice CODAaward and be announced in the August issue of Interior Design magazine.

Voters are encouraged to rally behind the work they like in the CODAawards categories of Landscape, Residential, Healthcare, Commercial, Institutional, Liturgical, Public Spaces, Transportation, Hospitality, and Education.

This year, the 374 CODAawards entries represent $477 million in commission fees and projects from 30 countries.