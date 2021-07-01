Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against City of Dallas After Man Found Unresponsive in 2019

A federal suit has been filed against the City of Dallas after a man died in police custody in 2019.

Police said the Juan Segovia died of undetermined causes after he was found unresponsive on June 30, 2019.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department said they found the 45-year-old victim unresponsive at 4800 Live Oak Street.

Police said Segovia was arrested for public intoxication.

Officers took Segovia to the city detention center at 1600 Chestnut Street and placed him in a holding cell, police said.

Segovia was again found unresponsive and was admitted to Baylor University Medical Center.

He died from undetermined causes a week later, police said.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs say Segovia died after being placed face-down in a police car and taken to the drunk tank for intoxication in spite of being non-responsive.

Segovia's family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Dallas on June 30, 2021.