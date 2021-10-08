Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person Thursday night.

According to police, it happened at about 9 p.m. along westbound Interstate 20, just west of Interstate 35W.

Early reports indicated a pickup heading the wrong way collided with a dual-rear-wheel truck with a bull bar.

The driver of the wrong-way truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver's name was not immediately available.

The driver of the second truck had airbag burn injuries that were not life-threatening.

Traffic was forced off the highway as law enforcement investigated.