A wrong-way crash killed one person and sent another person to the hospital Friday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on southbound TEXpress lanes on Interstate 35-E, just north of I-820.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger who was in the vehicle was hospitalized. The driver of the vehicle that was hit had minor injuries, police said.

No other information was available.